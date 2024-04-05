Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. (DSM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 30 on April 26th

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. (LON:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 52.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv.’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Price Performance

Shares of DSM opened at GBX 57.32 ($0.72) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.20. The stock has a market cap of £26.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.50. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. has a 1-year low of GBX 54.25 ($0.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 68.50 ($0.86).

About Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv.

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC specializes investment in listed companies.

