Drax Group (LON:DRX) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 434 ($5.45) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

DRX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 740 ($9.29) to GBX 760 ($9.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.06) to GBX 1,100 ($13.81) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of LON:DRX opened at GBX 495 ($6.21) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 469.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 461.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 395.20 ($4.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 655.60 ($8.23). The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

