DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $401.80

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 401.80 ($5.04) and last traded at GBX 400.60 ($5.03), with a volume of 5901014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395.80 ($4.97).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($4.83) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 330.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 304.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,208.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

