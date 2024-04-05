Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $6,991,675.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total value of $6,991,675.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,515,664 shares of company stock worth $712,126,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.38.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $510.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.77. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.13 and a 1-year high of $530.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

