Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.10

Shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as low as $3.30. Duos Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 20,108 shares traded.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Duos Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 172.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 120.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Duos Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.