Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, April 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Duxton Water’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Duxton Water Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Duxton Water Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Duxton Water
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
Receive News & Ratings for Duxton Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duxton Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.