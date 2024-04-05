East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Eight Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.90. The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 70504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

East Side Games Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.95.

About East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.

Featured Stories

