Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Receives $15.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $526,967.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

