Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on Journey Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Journey Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Gill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Journey Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Journey Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Journey Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of C$55.91 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Journey Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

TSE JOY opened at C$3.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.02 and a 12 month high of C$6.29. The stock has a market cap of C$236.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.63.

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

