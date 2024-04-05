EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target Cut to $14.00

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $14.25 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SATS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EchoStar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

EchoStar Stock Performance

SATS stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was up 732.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EchoStar

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EchoStar during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar by 95.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

