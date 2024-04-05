Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of EKSO opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.61. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 90.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in Ekso Bionics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

