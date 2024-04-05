Elena Gomez Sells 15,063 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 15,063 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $352,474.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Friday, February 2nd, Elena Gomez sold 1,326 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $24,822.72.

Toast Price Performance

NYSE TOST opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.79. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TOST

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Toast by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,349,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,219 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Toast by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,078,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130,812 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.