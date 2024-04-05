enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.98

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 706335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on enCore Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that enCore Energy Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 1,327.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 27,912 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

