Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV) Insider Purchases £1,357,609.80 in Stock

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) insider Naguib Sawiris purchased 47,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,839 ($35.64) per share, with a total value of £1,357,609.80 ($1,704,255.34).

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,669 ($20.95) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23,842.86 and a beta of 0.82. Endeavour Mining plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,231 ($15.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,242 ($28.14). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,408.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,571.28.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92,857.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.11) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EDV

Endeavour Mining Company Profile



Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

Further Reading

