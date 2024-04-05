Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director J. Birks Bovaird Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UUUU stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.53. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 263.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

