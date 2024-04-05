ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.47. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

