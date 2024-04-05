Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.590-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $755.0 million-$775.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.6 million.

Shares of ENTG opened at $135.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 113.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Entegris has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.64.

In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Entegris news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

