Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Sells $1,129,800.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,174,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,026,200.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,942,800.00.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $38.44.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,559,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1,161.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after buying an additional 7,227,568 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,734.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,857 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. UBS Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Recommended Stories

