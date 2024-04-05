Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Townsquare Media, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

TSQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE TSQ opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $201.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.37%.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,915.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Townsquare Media news, Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,915.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Erik Hellum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 718,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,864,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,832 shares of company stock worth $327,135. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 295.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 471,529 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,156,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Townsquare Media by 331.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 110,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Townsquare Media by 92.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 110,303 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Townsquare Media by 376.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 77,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

