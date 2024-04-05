Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for SoFi Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

