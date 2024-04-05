Erste Group Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Erste Group Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $428.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $329.46 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $431.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

