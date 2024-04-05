Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Raised to $60.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ESTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 357.81%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 3.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 39.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

