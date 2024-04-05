Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.5% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

View Our Latest Report on EEFT

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.