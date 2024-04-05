Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of EVAX opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 606.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

