EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading Up 3.9%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 1,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 42,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get EVE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVE

EVE Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.47.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in EVE by 541.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.