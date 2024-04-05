EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading Up 3.9%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 1,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 42,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in EVE by 541.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
