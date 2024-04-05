Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,625 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.55% of Everi worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter worth $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Everi by 37.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Stock Performance

Everi stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $792.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVRI

About Everi

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.