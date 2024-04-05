Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal Sells 17,452 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,452 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $136,823.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,163.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjeev Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 519 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $4,162.38.

On Friday, January 5th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 15,588 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00.

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.96%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 51.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 199,118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 507,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 73,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 36,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

