Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CFO Anuj Aggarwal Sells 12,852 Shares

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,852 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $100,759.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 289,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anuj Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Anuj Aggarwal sold 48 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $399.84.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Anuj Aggarwal sold 20,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

MRAM opened at $7.77 on Friday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $164.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.96%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

