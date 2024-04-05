FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.60-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $433.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $380.96 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $464.81 and its 200 day moving average is $455.93.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $444.11.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

