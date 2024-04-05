Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $27.02 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 53,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 371,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,188,000 after buying an additional 21,656 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 55,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.73 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $475.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.94.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

