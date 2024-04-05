Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 3,506 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,805,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 269,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
SPYV stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
