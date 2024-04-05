Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.5% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 80,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $150.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

