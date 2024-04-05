Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $330.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.12. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $221.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

