Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys 9,435 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

Shares of CVS opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

