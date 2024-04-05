Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Stake in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Free Report) by 2,181.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,862 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA owned about 0.96% of Franklin Financial Services worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Franklin Financial Services by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance

FRAF opened at $25.71 on Friday. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $112.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

Franklin Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Featured Articles

