Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5,589.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,020,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2337 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.