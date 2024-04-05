Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

