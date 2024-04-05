Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,204,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $78.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average is $73.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

