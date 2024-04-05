Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.64 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $534,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after acquiring an additional 121,057 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO opened at $180.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $183.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.78.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.62.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

