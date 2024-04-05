Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $2.51 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.