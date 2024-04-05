Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $2.51 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,083 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.
