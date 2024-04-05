Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $891,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,016,000 after acquiring an additional 97,198 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,447,000 after buying an additional 309,239 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.31.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $170.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $173.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.89 and its 200 day moving average is $131.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

