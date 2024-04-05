Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.1 %

PFE opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

