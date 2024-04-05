Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 19,037 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4,427.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 48,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,298,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VBK stock opened at $252.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.37 and its 200-day moving average is $231.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.