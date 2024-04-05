Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $146.71 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.36.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

