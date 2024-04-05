Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $268.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The firm has a market cap of $143.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.