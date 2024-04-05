Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.
Exelon Stock Performance
Shares of Exelon stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54.
Exelon Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.
Exelon Company Profile
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
