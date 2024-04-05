Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 1,176 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VO opened at $243.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.59 and a 200 day moving average of $224.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

