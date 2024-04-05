Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 139 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.