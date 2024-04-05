Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 4,205 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1,268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $124.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.02 and a 200 day moving average of $111.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

