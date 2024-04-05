Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 75 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total value of $6,991,675.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,515,664 shares of company stock worth $712,126,067. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $510.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.13 and a 1-year high of $530.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

